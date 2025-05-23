“Really surprised but it can happen” - Stamp Fairtex reflects on Tawanchai’s humbling loss to Masaaki Noiri in Saitama

Stamp Fairtex was shocked to see Tawanchai PK Saenchai come up short against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172. Going into their highly anticipated clash inside the Saitama Super Arena, Tawanchai was considered a massive favorite, with practically everyone expecting him to come out on top and leave Japan as a two-sport ONE world champion.

Instead, ONE fans were left with their jaws on the floor after Noiri unleashed a flurry in Round 3 that ultimately sent Tawanchai crashing to the canvas, earning Noiri the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Asked for her thoughts on the stunning turn of events, Fairtex told the South China Morning Post:

"I'm really surprised, but it can happen, you know, because Tawanchai was gonna throw the knee, but then his guard came down and Noiri threw the hook. It can happen. It was really shocking to me."

Check out Stamp Fairtex's comments below:

With Noiri's big win over Tawanchai, he set the stage for a world title unification clash with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Stamp Fairtex chooses to focus on positives following latest setback

Stamp Fairtex was originally scheduled to make her long-awaited return to the Circle this summer for a title fight with friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga. However, that is no longer the case after Stamp suffered a setback in her recovery from a knee injury she sustained last year.

As a result, Stamp opted to relinquish her ONE atomweight MMA world championship, promoting Zamboanga from interim to undisputed titleholder.

It was an undeniably frustrating turn of events for the Thai superstar, but Stamp s doing her best to focus on the positive rather than the negative. She said:

"I've been thinking a lot about the positives because before it was really bad, really bad emotion. So I have to think about a lot of positives [right] now."

Thus far, there is no timeline for her return to the Circle, but when that time comes, Denice Zamboanga will be waiting.

