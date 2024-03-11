Despite her rough start in ONE, Ekaterina Vandaryeva never doubted herself when she got paired up against a younger undefeated prospect at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend.

The Belarusian’s self-assurance was certainly well-warranted after she handed Martyna Kierczynska the first loss of her professional career in the promotion’s all-female card on International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE in her post-event interview, Ekatarina Vandaryeva explained how she exploited the holes in Kierczynska’s game, which allowed her to secure the upset win.

“Yeah, she’s a pretty good fighter. Her team is great, she was getting ready and training well but at the same time I knew that she makes mistakes. She goes all out when she moves forward, and I knew that I could get the victory.”

The red-hot Kierczynska entered this match-up with a 5-0 slate and is coming off a two-round destruction of Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 19 just last month.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva, on the other hand, fell short in her first four appearances in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

With her back against the wall, ‘Barbie’ came up with her best performance yet and eliminated Kierczynska from the ranks of the unbeaten via unanimous decision.

Breaking down Ekaterina Vandaryeva’s massive win over Martyna Kierczynska

As expected, Kierczynska came out swinging from the opening bell and dazzled with speedy combos.

However, the Belarusian veteran kept calm and employed a relaxed stance that allowed her fluid counterstriking to shine.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva weathered the Polish dynamo’s volume-heavy attacks and responded with a well-placed counter each time.

‘Barbie’ eventually found her opening in round 2, landing a gorgeous right hook to the temple that took away Kierczynska’s equilibrium.

Kierczynska survived the knockdown and had a strong third round, but Vandaryeva held the edge on significant damage and took home the well-earned W.

