"I could knock his a** out" - Sean O'Malley hopes to fight Gervonta Davis in the future

UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley believes he will one day share a boxing ring with Gervonta Davis.

In the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley discussed 'Tank's recent performance. 'Suga' said that he sees himself sharing the squared circle with Davis, five years down the line. The 27-year-old then added that he would knock Davis out if the two ever fought at 135 pounds.

"The fight's happening though, me vs Gervonta in five years. I swear... I could knock his a** out. I really believe that... [At] 135, I'd KO him," said Sean O'Malley.

Davis was recently seen in action on May 28 when he faced off against Rolando Romero for the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. In the sixth round of the fight, 'Tank' landed a devastating left hand on his opponent, knocking him down. 'Rolly' got back up on his feet but the referee stopped the contest and declared Davis the winner by TKO.

Sean O'Malley will return to action in July

Sean O'Malley's next fight is scheduled for the month of July. 'Suga' will take on Pedro Munhoz in a three-round fight at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although the bantamweight scrap's placement on the UFC 276 card is not yet known, O'Malley wants it to be the first fight on the main card.

The 27-year-old iterated the same during an episode of the TimboSugarShow.

"I really f***ing hope I'm opening up the main card. I think it makes sense, though! They want banger fights to open up the card. Putting me after that or the one before the co-main is just dumb."

One interesting thing to note is that O'Malley has opened a UFC pay-per-view on three separate occasions and emerged victorious in all three nights.

At UFC 250, 'Suga' knocked out Eddie Wineland in the very first round. UFC 264 saw O'Malley TKO Kris Moutinho in the third round. And in his last fight, 'Suga' opened the UFC 269 card against Raulian Paiva and finished him in the opening round.

