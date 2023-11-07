“I know Abdulmanap is smiling down from Jannah” - Islam Makhachev’s pound for pound ascension makes MMA Twitter emotional

MMA Twitter reacted after Islam Makhachev officially moved into the No.1 spot in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion most recently retained his title for the second time as he earned a first-round knockout over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The bout was a rematch of their encounter earlier this year at UFC 284, which the Dagestani also won via unanimous decision.

Will Harris, creator of the famous Anatomy of a Fighter docu-series, congratulated the lightweight champion and mentioned that his mentor, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov would be proud, writing:

"Two Dagestani boys, from a country with about 3 Million people, rise to becoming UFC world champions and pound-for-pound bests. I know Abdulmanap is smiling down from Jannah. You can make a movie ASAP #UFC #Champions #Anatomyofafighter"

Will Harris' tweet

Fans also reacted by praising the UFC lightweight champion's ascension to the top of the pound-for-pound list. They agreed with Will Harris' comments that a movie should definitely be in the works to tell the incredible story of Islam Makhachev and mentioned that the Dagestani is on another level at the moment.

Fans wrote:

"How can you not make a top tier movie out of this. Too good to be true!! Kings." [@OptionsTrigger - X]

"this is father plan and Alhamdulillah" [@prince_paradise - X]

"This guy is unstoppable" [@archieMMA12 - X]

"He submitted the greatest submission machine and ended his streak and KO'd the greatest striker in the company and ended his streak. That sums up P4P#1. He proved his ground game and on foot game has no weakness." [@RehanSh26689243 - X]

"Long overdue" [@dev_kumul - X]

"Alhamdulilah...Islam atleast get what he deserves" [@StrongE85402993 - X]

Fan reaction tweets

It will be interesting to see when Islam Makhachev returns to action as he has a number of options at lightweight and even expressed interest in moving up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev reacts to UFC Sao Paulo main event

Islam Makhachev weighed in on the UFC Sao Paulo main event, which was a heavyweight clash between surging contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion clearly wasn't impressed with what he was seeing from the former heavyweight title challenger as Almeida dominated Lewis on the ground. 'The Black Beast' was unable to do anything to stop 'Malhadinho's takedowns and couldn't get the fight back to the favorable position, which resulted him a clear unanimous decision win for the Brazilian.

He tweeted:

"When you never training grappling...give him a pillow"

Tweets reacting to Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis