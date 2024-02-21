“I know how to beat you” - Jarred Brooks uber confident he can put Joshua Pacio on the backburner in rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is confident of defeating former divisional king Joshua Pacio in their scheduled rematch next week. More so now that he has a clearer idea on how to go about it.

The two touch gloves again at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. It is a do-over of their first encounter in December 2022, when ‘The Monkey God’ dethroned ‘The Passion’ by unanimous decision to become the top dog in the strawweight division.

It is a position he looks to maintain and positive of being able to accomplish in the landmark event of ONE in Qatar, telling The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“Now it's like I know how to beat you. I already know what you're gonna be trying to focus on, on how to beat me right? So I've been working on that for a year and months, you don't know what's going to be coming out of the woodwork.”

Watch the interview below:

Jarred Brooks is looking to swing back to the win column at ONE 166 after his failed bid to become a two-sport world champion, when he lost to ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci in August in their all-champion title clash.

For his part, Pacio is out to make it two wins in a row following his unanimous decision victory over Russian Mansur Malachiev in October.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and air live free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

