Jarred Brooks says fight in Qatar under ONE Championship spotlight is ‘something on the bucket list’

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is currently looking around at his options as he prepares for his next challenge on the global stage of the organization.

He has proven time and time again that he will take on all comers inside the circle, and he can't wait to get the ball rolling this year.

His run of activity upon signing with the promotion saw him rise to the top of the division in rapid fashion, taking out several top contenders before facing off with the champion, Joshua Pacio, at the end of last year.

Doing exactly what he said he would and dominating his opponents on his way to securing the world championship, ‘The Monkey God’ isn’t afraid to back up his words inside the circle, and he’s done it repeatedly.

After clearing out many of the elite strawweights, Brooks isn’t completely certain where his next challenge will come from.

But he is looking to keep himself motivated by taking on new experiences.

At the end of June, ONE Championship and Media City Qatar announced an extension of their strategic partnership to bring live events to the Middle East, potentially as soon as before the end of the year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Jarred Brooks spoke about the option of him fighting in Qatar as the promotion looks to continue its rapid expansion into new territories:

“Qatar would be dope, yeah. I wanna travel the whole world, bro. I’ve been to a lot of places, and Qatar will definitely be something on the bucket list.”

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes