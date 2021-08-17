"I don't know that Ben Askren had that advantage" - Chael Sonnen reveals what separates Tyron Woodley from Jake Paul's previous opponents

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has stated that Tyron Woodley has the advantage of 'head movement', which he says was lacking in the games of Jake Paul's former opponents Ben Askren and Nate Robinson.

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' revealed the skills that were missing from Paul's last two opponents.

"Nate Robinson and Ben Askren both lacked one thing and it was only one thing, but it was head movement. They just didn't move their head very much. So, when Jake [Paul] wanted to reach out and touch them, they were there. It turns out that Jake's got a real natural power. Jake's also very good with distance, he's great with his flinches and setups, which is how he gets the ball in the goal to start with," said Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen added that 'The Chosen One' has good movement and will be a tougher test for Jake Paul than Askren and Robinson.

"Tyron [Woodley] moves differently, Tyron moves a lot. Tyron also knows full well that he's getting into a real fight. I don't know that Ben Askren had that advantage...Tyron does have that head movement...Tyron is not of the mind of all 'this is just a YouTube guy' or 'this is a guy with limited experience'. Tyron is fully trained, he will be fully prepared. His walk will be different, his presence in the ring will be different and his strategy will exist. I don't know that Nate or Ben had a strategy."

Watch Chael Sonnen's preview of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

Israel Adesanya predicts Jake Paul will win his fight against Tyron Woodley

Israel Adesanya has also weighed in on the upcoming matchup between internet sensation Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Last Stylebender' picked the 24-year-old to emerge victorious against Woodley.

“Jake (wins) most likely. Tyron’s just small. Yeah, and I mean, Tyron, on the (fight's) trailer, they called him an expert striker. I’m like, since when? Expert striker, yeah, I was like, ‘Since the f**k when?’ He’s got a right hand that he, you know, looks for. So, when you have one thing to look for, it’s easier to avoid that. And, yeah, Jake’s big. Jake’s actually a good boxer. So, yeah, if I was gonna bet, I’d bet on Jake Paul.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Jake Paul will take on Tyron Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing match on August 29.

The fight will mark Woodley's debut as a professional boxer, while Paul will be competing in his fourth professional bout.

