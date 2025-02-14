"I don't know who decides" - Khamzat Chimaev reacts to being removed from home country Russia's pound-for-pound rankings despite undefeated record

Khamzat Chimaev has shared his reaction after being removed from Russia’s pound-for-pound rankings. Despite the unbeaten middleweight being on the cusp of fighting for UFC gold, his recent acquisition of a United Arab Emirates passport may have prompted his exit from the rankings.

Chimaev is 8-0 in the UFC and is coming off a first-round submission win over former champion Robert Whittaker. The Chechen-born fighter currently holds the No.3 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings, and many expect him to be next for reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis, who recently defended the belt for a second time.

Recent reports revealed that Chimaev was dropped from the Russian rankings after receiving citizenship in the U.A.E. This has shifted perceptions about his national representation. At a press conference in Russia, a journalist from an outlet known for its monthly vote among the country’s top MMA experts pressed him on the matter. When asked about his removal from the rankings, 'Borz' responded:

“What should I say? Let them include me in the rankings if they like. If they don’t… Well, I don’t know who decides. But I represent both Russia and the UAE.” [Quotes translated from Russian to English]

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

MMA analyst breaks down Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup

UFC fighter-turned-analyst Din Thomas recently questioned whether Khamzat Chimaev can overcome the challenge posed by Dricus du Plessis in a potential showdown. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and impressive records, and they appear to be on a collision course.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Thomas discussed how Chimaev's propensity to start fast might not work against du Plessis, and that the longer the fight goes on, the South African champion's pacing will prove to be too much for 'Borz'. He said:

“If you were to make fights one five-minute round, Khamzat beats anybody in the world, any weight class. But you can’t fight championship-level fights for five rounds at the pace where he’s at his best. If he fights like that at his best, I think Dricus is so durable and he’s so smart that he’ll be able to withstand that. Now they’re swimming in deep water, and Khamzat can’t swim that deep.”

He added:

“I think that by the third round, Khamzat is like, ‘All right, I don’t really know. This guy is not going away.’ Let’s say he does pace himself a little better. Dricus will just pour it on him. So I think that pacing is a big factor."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (07:05):

