"I know for a fact that my skills are still there" - Justin Gaethje hoping to work his way back to undisputed title shot following brutal KO loss

Justin Gaethje suffered a brutal last-second fifth-round knockout loss to Max Holloway on the main card of UFC 300, losing the BMF title. 'The Highlight' also likely lost his chance for a title opportunity - in a crowded lightweight division - in the process. The No.3-ranked lightweight recently shared that he is hoping to work his way back into the title picture.

Speaking in a video released to his self-titled YouTube channel, Gaethje stated:

"I could let this break me. If my skills weren't there, I definitely would have different questions, but I know for a fact that my skills are still there. I'm still able to perform like I always have been able to perform and as long as I have that skill and that desire then I see no reason to not fight again. I certainly don't know what the future holds so you've just got to be in the present times."

Gaethje continued:

"So obviously right now after this fight, don't like losing again. That sucks. My potential to fight for a belt is definitely diminished, however, it's not impossible. I knocked out Dustin Poirier now he's fighting for a belt. You never know what this sport is going to bring so I'm just going to stay healthy and not get too out of shape because at this age I don't want to get too far out of shape."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on working his way back to an undisputed title shot below:

Gaethje will likely have a tough path back to a title opportunity, however, as he pointed out, things can happen fast in the sport. As things stand, however, he will need to wait for the UFC 302 bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier - and likely for Arman Tsarukyan to face the winner. It is unclear who 'The Highlight' will face in his return to the octagon.

Michael Bisping claims Justin Gaethje's overconfidence cost him UFC 300 bout

Justin Gaethje likely cost himself a title opportunity with his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. UFC Hall of Famer claimed that 'The Highlight' was a victim of his own success at the TNT Sports post-fight show, stating:

"I think he was a victim of his own success. Knocking out Dustin Poirier the way that he did and everybody riding the coattails and being a fan, for obvious reasons. He's a very exciting fighter and very accomplished. He thought he was going to go right through Max Holloway. He really did, and he was looking for the knockout constantly. You can't do that. When you're looking for the knockout, you telegraph the shot."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Justin Gaethje's UFC 300 loss to Max Holloway below (starting at the 16:38 mark):

Bisping claimed that Gaethje was swinging with everything he has, rather than setting things up. The No.3-ranked lightweight will now have to work his way back into a crowded lightweight title picture.