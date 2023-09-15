"I know first hand" - When Conor McGregor turned off trash talk to offer rare praise to Mexican fighters

Conor McGregor once surprised fans by praising the toughness and grit of Mexican fighters around the world.

The UFC is set to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend with UFC Fight Night 227 (or Noche UFC), a card stacked with some of the organization's most promising talent from the country.

The main event of the night features a title bout as women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso aims to cause the upset once again when she rematches Valentina Shevchenko.

In 2019, Conor McGregor expressed his respect and admiration for Mexican fighters.

At the time, Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. had just caused one of the sport's biggest upsets when he TKO'd Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. The loss was the first of Joshua's career.

Following Ruiz Jr.'s stunning victory, McGregor congratulated Mexico's newest champion as well as praised the people from the country:

"I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin. They come up off the floor like something out of thrill. It is never over until it's over with the Mexicans. God bless them. Congrats Andy Ruiz."

Catch the X post here:

Expand Tweet

Dana White answers whether or not Conor McGregor is the same draw anymore

Dana White has given an honest account on whether or not he believes Conor McGregor still holds the same box office draw power.

The Irishman hasn't stepped into the octagon since suffering a freak leg break injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding his future, McGregor surprised fans by appearing on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' this year, coaching opposite Michael Chandler. The pair were then expected to face each other before the end of 2023, but nothing official has been confirmed.

The UFC president was recently interviewed on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', where he was asked about Conor McGregor's star status and his future in the organization. White stated that while he believes the Irishman is still MMA's biggest star, his desire for fighting isn't the same after achieving his level of wealth:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry, and work that hard, and be that dedicated to the sport or whatever craft it is you do – money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact."

Catch Dana White's comments here (37:50):