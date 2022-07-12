"I don't know if Georges can pull that one off" - Michael Bisping on why he feels Khamzat Chimaev would beat Georges St-Pierre in a fight

Former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre recently named Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov as the three fighters he would like to compete against if he ever decides to return to action.

St-Pierre's former foe Michael Bisping weighed in on 'Rush's statement in a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel. Bisping said that he was unsure whether the former welterweight champion would be able to get the better of 'Borz' in a fight:

"There's something about Khamzat. I don't know if Georges could pull that one off because that would be at 170 [pounds]... In my mind, I cannot conjure up the image of Georges beating Khamzat."

Bisping was the last opponent St-Pierre faced before announcing his retirement from the sport. The two fought at UFC 217 for the middleweight championship. 'Rush' submitted Bisping with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC has done a great job at marketing Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev burst into the UFC in July 2020 and quickly gained popularity by scoring three wins in just over two months. What made the win even more impressive was the fact that 'Borz' ran through all three of his opponents without absorbing any significant damage.

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC's strategy to market Chimaev as a fighter who would take on anybody at any weight class was a masterstroke:

"The Khamzat Chimaev experiment and that marketing angle is the most effective that I've ever seen within our sport, and we've had some big ones. Conor McGregor came out of nowhere. Ronda Rousey was bigger than life. The Chimaev 'Fight instantly, fight anybody, fight any weight class, stop you in the first round, smash everybody, bring somebody' was the single greatest marketing I've ever seen. I've never seen anything work that well."

Chimaev has quickly risen through the UFC welterweight rankings and currently holds the number three spot. With a 5-0 record in the UFC, the Chechen-born Swede could possibly be one win away from earning a shot at UFC gold.

