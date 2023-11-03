“I don't know what the hell is going on” - Dana White’s surprising take on Francis Ngannou’s “unbelievable” performance against Tyson Fury

UFC CEO Dana White appears to have been genuinely impressed by Francis Ngannou's recent performance against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou is celebrating his impressive professional boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion this past weekend in Saudi Arabia. 'The Predator' stunned everyone by knocking Fury down in the third round, inflicting a significant cut on his forehead, but eventually losing due to a split decision favoring the 35-year-old Brit.

During a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast, White set aside any prior grievances with Ngannou and openly commended the former UFC heavyweight champion for going the distance against 'The Gypsy King':

"The fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy. He [Francis Ngannou] just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is friggin’ 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy. I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Francis Ngannou and Dana White previously had a tumultuous relationship, with White openly being disapproving towards Ngannou's bout with Fury. The UFC head honcho initially labeled the fight as a "gimmick," accusing 'The Predator' of making an ill-advised choice by opting for it over re-signing with the UFC.

Adam Catterall calls Francis Ngannou the "golden goose" of present-day boxing

During a recent interview on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Adam Catterall praised Francis Ngannou's display against Tyson Fury, labelling him the reigning sensation in the boxing realm:

"I think Ngannou is the golden goose now. I think he's the unicorn in the division if you got anything above himself, you'll fight that guy because you now know what he can do. Tyson Fury didn't know, he didn't know what he could do boxing wise he went in there and kind of freestyled it a little bit."

He added:

"Now people are going to go, 'Oh fu*kin g hell this guy is actually alright'. But from a casual fan's point of view on the widest aspect of stuff, he brings so many eyeballs. He is pound signs just screaming off the table."

Check out Catterall's comments below (from 29:30):