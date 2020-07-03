"I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov" - Dustin Poirier gunning for rematch against undefeated Dagestani

Dustin Poirier recently returned to the Octagon since his loss to Khabib at this past weekend’s UFC on ESPN 12

The fight turned out to be a five-round slugfest which Dustin Poirier walked off with his arms raised.

UFC Fight Night: Poirier v Hooker Former UFC interim lightweight champion

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Eagle’ initially squared off in a title unification bout at UFC 242, where Nurmagomedov emerged victorious by way of third-round submission.

Dustin Poirier recently returned to the Octagon since his loss to Khabib at this past weekend’s UFC on ESPN 12 event for a main event lightweight clash with Dan Hooker. The fight turned out to be a five-round slugfest which Dustin Poirier walked off with his arms raised. The win propelled Poirier back into the #2 spot on the official UFC rankings and thus positions him for another shot at the lightweight title.

However, before Dustin Poirier gets another shot at the title, he will first have to wait for the title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje this September. Poirier is already one up on Gaethje, having defeated ‘The Highlight’ via third round TKO in April of 2018.

However, if Gaethje emerge victorious against Khabib in September, the undefeated Dagestani will definitely deserve a rematch against the Highlight.

Dustin Poirier has no doubt that he has what it takes to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Dustin Poirier is hell bent to defeat Khabib and earn the title of the best lightweight the world has ever seen. During an interview with ESPN, Dustin Poirier said that he doesn't care who the champion is, all he wants is to beat the champ and begin his own reign in the 155lbs division.

“I feel like I’m the best in the world. I made mistakes and I got beat by Khabib, but I know that I can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. I know I can. I can beat anyone of these guys. I don’t want to get anyone back. I’m not in the grudge match business. I want to be the best in the world. I want to be the undisputed world champion.”