"I know I can finish him" - Stephen Thompson claims he can beat Kamaru Usman in a potential championship fight

Stephen Thompson is confident about getting the better of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman if the two lock horns. 'Wonderboy' said he could weather Usman's ferocious power and even 'finish' him off.

Thompson last fought Geoff Neal in December 2019, where he put on a splendid performance to secure a convincing victory.

In a recent interview with Full Mount MMA, Stephen Thompson spoke about how he thinks a fight between him and Usman is likely to play out.

"I think he's going to try and get me to the floor. I think he will spend a lot of his energy to try to get me to the ground. I know he's got cardio for days, so the guy is not going to get tired, neither will I. I can go all day long. I think I'm ranked number 3 in the welterweight division for takedown defence. So I know my takedown defence is on point. I've got great guys here to help me with that," said Thompson.

Stephen Thompson further added that Usman would probably try to push him against the fence. That is when he could catch the welterweight champ with a sequence of strikes and eventually finish him.

"If this guy is going to take me down, if I'm going to keep the fight standing - that's the battle right there. It's going to be timing on my part, and for him, timing to try and get that shot or get me to the cage. And in those exchanges is where I feel like I can land my shots. On the break, on the inside, when he is coming in. I've got the explosiveness and the timing to do so. So, obviously, I got myself winning that fight... I know I can finish him," said Thompson.

Who is Stephen Thompson likely to fight next?

Stephen Thompson endured a hand and knee injury during his fight against Geoff Neal last year. Wonderboy said he is waiting for a medical clearance so that he can start competing again. According to Thompson, he may set foot inside the octagon once again in April or May this year.

The 38-year-old fighter is currently ranked no.3 in the 170-pound weight class. With a win over Neal, Stephen Thompson has successfully got himself in the mix of contenders who belong in the title picture of the welterweight division. That said, the UFC may pit Thompson against a top-5 fighter for his next outing.

Contenders such as Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal may well be one of the next probable opponents for Stephen Thompson.