  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I know I cannot be frustrated" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao on staying calm and composed against a dangerous knockout artist

"I know I cannot be frustrated" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao on staying calm and composed against a dangerous knockout artist

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:00 GMT
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (Image by ONE Championship)
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (Image by ONE Championship)

The rising Filipino mixed martial arts prodigy and next-generation Team Lakay member, Jhanlo Mark ‘The Machine’ Sangiao, of the Philippines, says his mental discipline was key in beating dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in his most recent outing.

Ad

The 24-year-old Team Lakay representative faced a formidable opponent known for finishing fights with devastating power. But ‘The Machine’s ability to maintain composure under pressure proved crucial in navigating the early firefight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sangiao explained his tactical approach to dealing with the treacherous Shinechagtga.

‘The Machine’ said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I tried to stay composed, I know I cannot be frustrated so I kept doing attempts until I got him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Baguio City native demonstrated remarkable patience when his initial attempts to grapple didn't immediately pay off. Needless to say, his persistence and refusal to let frustration creep in ultimately led to his breakthrough moment.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch a replay of the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao grateful for a second chance

Team Lakay prodigy Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao is thankful for the opportunity to prove he's still got loads of potential in his budding mixed martial arts career.

And after his victory at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, the 24-year-old has signalled his return to the limelight.

He told ONE:

"It was a tough camp but I trusted the training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder."
Ad

He further added:

"I came from a loss and a long hiatus. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications