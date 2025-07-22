"I know I cannot be frustrated" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao on staying calm and composed against a dangerous knockout artist

The rising Filipino mixed martial arts prodigy and next-generation Team Lakay member, Jhanlo Mark ‘The Machine’ Sangiao, of the Philippines, says his mental discipline was key in beating dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in his most recent outing.The 24-year-old Team Lakay representative faced a formidable opponent known for finishing fights with devastating power. But ‘The Machine’s ability to maintain composure under pressure proved crucial in navigating the early firefight.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sangiao explained his tactical approach to dealing with the treacherous Shinechagtga.‘The Machine’ said:&quot;I tried to stay composed, I know I cannot be frustrated so I kept doing attempts until I got him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Baguio City native demonstrated remarkable patience when his initial attempts to grapple didn't immediately pay off. Needless to say, his persistence and refusal to let frustration creep in ultimately led to his breakthrough moment.ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch a replay of the action on Amazon Prime Video.Jhanlo Mark Sangiao grateful for a second chanceTeam Lakay prodigy Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao is thankful for the opportunity to prove he's still got loads of potential in his budding mixed martial arts career.And after his victory at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, the 24-year-old has signalled his return to the limelight.He told ONE:&quot;It was a tough camp but I trusted the training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder.&quot;He further added:&quot;I came from a loss and a long hiatus. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.