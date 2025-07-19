"It was a tough camp" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says intense training led to impressive performance in comeback fight

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao credits his grueling preparation for his spectacular victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.The 23-year-old standout returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round during their bantamweight MMA tilt inside the Lumpinee Stadium.Though he had to earn it the hard way, Sangiao is still satisfied that the hard work he put in during fight camp led to a positive outcome.&quot;It was a tough camp, but I trusted the training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder,&quot; Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship following his triumphant return in Bangkok, Thailand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSangiao's demanding preparation under the guidance of his father and head coach, Mark Sangiao, at the renowned Baguio-based gym clearly paid dividends against a durable opponent.One of the main things that stood out about Sangiao's approach was his ability to maintain composure and execute his game plan over three rounds.With the submission finish, the Team Lakay prince upped his overall slate to 7-1, earning him a bounce-back win after falling short to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his last outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJhanlo Mark Sangiao says becoming a father changed his perspective on lifeSpeaking to ONE in the same interview, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao talked about how becoming a father has instilled a new mindset and motivation in him.&quot;Of course, becoming a father gave me a special motivation that pushed me to win this fight. As a father, what I am doing now is for my son,&quot; the young star continued.Who would you like to see him square off against next? Let us know below!North American viewers can relive his last-minute submission finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video for free.