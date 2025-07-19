  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It was a tough camp" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says intense training led to impressive performance in comeback fight

"It was a tough camp" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says intense training led to impressive performance in comeback fight

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 19, 2025 06:29 GMT
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (pictured) celebrates his ONE FIght Night 33 win. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (pictured) celebrates his ONE Fight Night 33 win. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao credits his grueling preparation for his spectacular victory over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 last Friday.

Ad

The 23-year-old standout returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round during their bantamweight MMA tilt inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Though he had to earn it the hard way, Sangiao is still satisfied that the hard work he put in during fight camp led to a positive outcome.

"It was a tough camp, but I trusted the training and my coaches. It made me more resilient and to work harder," Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship following his triumphant return in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Sangiao's demanding preparation under the guidance of his father and head coach, Mark Sangiao, at the renowned Baguio-based gym clearly paid dividends against a durable opponent.

One of the main things that stood out about Sangiao's approach was his ability to maintain composure and execute his game plan over three rounds.

With the submission finish, the Team Lakay prince upped his overall slate to 7-1, earning him a bounce-back win after falling short to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in his last outing.

Ad
Ad

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says becoming a father changed his perspective on life

Speaking to ONE in the same interview, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao talked about how becoming a father has instilled a new mindset and motivation in him.

"Of course, becoming a father gave me a special motivation that pushed me to win this fight. As a father, what I am doing now is for my son," the young star continued.
Ad

Who would you like to see him square off against next? Let us know below!

North American viewers can relive his last-minute submission finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications