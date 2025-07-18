Jhanlo Mark Sangiao says recent success comes from all-around wellness: “Mental strength is as important as physical strength”

Rising Filipino mixed martial arts prodigy and Team Lakay star Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao of the Philippines credits his recent victory at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend to discovering the crucial balance between physical and mental preparation.The 23-year-old delivered an impressive performance in his most recent outing, showcasing improved composure under pressure in his third-round submission victory over dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Baguio City native's evolution as a complete fighter has become evident in his recent performances in the world's largest martial arts organization.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sangiao shared his key discovery.'The Machine' said:&quot;This win also made me realize that mental strength is as important as physical strength. Your body may ask you to give up but your mind should stay focused and push you to keep going.&quot;ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12th. Fans in North America can catch all the action via replay on Amazon Prime Video.Jhanlo Mark Sangiao thanks fans, promises quick return: &quot;You will see me more in the future&quot;Filipino MMA prodigy 'The Machine' Jhanlo Mark Sangiao is on cloud nine following his submission win over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.The 23-year-old thanked his fans for the support. He shared with ONE Championship:&quot;Thank you so much to all of you for your non-stop support. You will see me more in the future and I know you will keep supporting me. Thank you!&quot;Sangiao has emerged as a bright spot among rising stars in ONE Championship's stacked main roster.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the updates on Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.