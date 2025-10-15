"80% of the reason Jon refused to fight this man" - Fans weigh in after Tom Aspinall says most of his arsenal remains unseen

MMA fans worldwide took notice of Tom Aspinall's remarks about his hidden abilities, which he has yet to reveal inside the octagon. While some mocked the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, others extended their support.Aspinall is well-known for his explosive power, having secured six knockout victories in the UFC, all of which came in the first round. In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the Brit said that other contenders have little footage of him to study due to his first-round finishes:''If I can go through my career and nobody seeing anything, that’s ideal for me because each long fight the opponent gets to see more and more. This is my 10th UFC fight, but people have only seen 10–20% of what I can actually do. That’s one of the biggest advantages I’ve got, that nobody knows what I can do.&quot;Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Expecting nothing less than a finish against Ciryl Gane''Another stated:''People will also not remember your wars. Knockouts are good and all, but the deep waters is where legends are born.''Other fans wrote:''I’m rooting for Tom but he’s been putting out more and more of his sparring and training footage when I’d prefer he keep that stuff close to the chest instead of letting his opponents get a peek at his tendencies''''80% of the reason Jon [Jones] refused to fight this man. He didn’t have any tape to study him. He doesn’t know how long his gas tank last or how good his wrestling really is. He’s the Heavyweight GSP [Georges St-Pierre].''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Heavyweight contender predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clashTom Aspinall will defend his undisputed heavyweight crown for the first time against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexander Volkov, who will also compete on the card against Jailton Almeida, gave his thoughts on the title fight:''It depends how the fight starts, how both of them will be prepared for this fight. I saw that Gane will be motivated a lot for this fight to get the belt. It's 50-50, but on paper, when I fought both of them, Tom Aspinall looks better. But in the fight, it could go any way.'' [H/t: Givemesport]