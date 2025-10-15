  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "80% of the reason Jon refused to fight this man" - Fans weigh in after Tom Aspinall says most of his arsenal remains unseen

"80% of the reason Jon refused to fight this man" - Fans weigh in after Tom Aspinall says most of his arsenal remains unseen

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:07 GMT
Fans referenced Jon Jones (right) in response to Tom Aspinall
Fans referenced Jon Jones (right) in response to Tom Aspinall's (left) comments about his fighting abilities. [Images courtesy: Getty]

MMA fans worldwide took notice of Tom Aspinall's remarks about his hidden abilities, which he has yet to reveal inside the octagon. While some mocked the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, others extended their support.

Ad

Aspinall is well-known for his explosive power, having secured six knockout victories in the UFC, all of which came in the first round. In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the Brit said that other contenders have little footage of him to study due to his first-round finishes:

''If I can go through my career and nobody seeing anything, that’s ideal for me because each long fight the opponent gets to see more and more. This is my 10th UFC fight, but people have only seen 10–20% of what I can actually do. That’s one of the biggest advantages I’ve got, that nobody knows what I can do."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Expecting nothing less than a finish against Ciryl Gane''

Another stated:

''People will also not remember your wars. Knockouts are good and all, but the deep waters is where legends are born.''

Other fans wrote:

''I’m rooting for Tom but he’s been putting out more and more of his sparring and training footage when I’d prefer he keep that stuff close to the chest instead of letting his opponents get a peek at his tendencies''
Ad
''80% of the reason Jon [Jones] refused to fight this man. He didn’t have any tape to study him. He doesn’t know how long his gas tank last or how good his wrestling really is. He’s the Heavyweight GSP [Georges St-Pierre].''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Heavyweight contender predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane clash

Tom Aspinall will defend his undisputed heavyweight crown for the first time against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexander Volkov, who will also compete on the card against Jailton Almeida, gave his thoughts on the title fight:

''It depends how the fight starts, how both of them will be prepared for this fight. I saw that Gane will be motivated a lot for this fight to get the belt. It's 50-50, but on paper, when I fought both of them, Tom Aspinall looks better. But in the fight, it could go any way.'' [H/t: Givemesport]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications