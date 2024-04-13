“I know jiu-jitsu better than I know English” – Kade Ruotolo believes he’s a walking encyclopedia of BJJ

Kade Ruotolo considers himself a true student of Brazilian jiu-jitsu who knows his craft to a T. And it has served him well in establishing a solid career in the sport.

A many-time champion in various international BJJ competitions, including the ADCC and IBJJF, the 21-year-old Atos standout has extended his success immensely now in ONE Championship.

Since making his promotional debut in May 2022, Ruotolo has been undefeated in six fights to date. He is currently the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and one of the noted faces of grappling in the promotion.

In a recent interview on the Jaxxon Podcast, he touched on the journey he has had in BJJ and how his father played a huge part in molding him, not only as a martial artist but also as an individual.

Kade Ruotolo said:

"I know jiu-jitsu better than I know English. My dad was a blue belt when I was three, and I've beem in it since. I'm pretty much a clone of my dad in every way. He's a surfer, a jiu-jitsu guy. I'm pretty same."

Watch the interview below:

Kade Ruotolo was last in action at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he raced to his sixth straight victory with the submission of Brazilian Francisco Lo in their catchweight (180 pounds) submission grappling joust.

He did it in less than five minutes of their 10-minute clash by way of the newly christened 'Ruotolo-tine' choke, which is a hybrid of the rear-naked and arm-triangle chokes his twin brother and fellow ONE champion Tye Ruotolo taught him.

Incidentally, Tye was also in action at ONE Fight Night 21, successfully defending the welterweight submission grappling world title, also by submission over Australian challenger Izaak Michell by way of the 'Ruotolo-tine' choke.

The ONE Fight Night 21 replay is available for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Kade Ruotolo excited to try his hand in MMA later this year

While he has had a lot of success in BJJ, Kade Ruotolo is now preparing for his scheduled foray into mixed martial arts this June at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga in Bangkok, Thailand.

The American grappling ace will pit his MMA skills for the first time against compatriot Blake Cooper in a lightweight MMA battle in the event happening inside the Impact Arena, part of his push to expand his horizons as a fighter.

In an interview following his latest grappling triumph at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, Ruotolo shared how stoked he is of finally plunging into MMA action. He said:

"It's gonna be an absolutely massive matchup. I've just been anticipating this so much, my MMA debut. It's something that I really wanted to be doing. I'm so stoked that it's finally happening. Finally."

In his debut MMA contest, Ruotolo will be going up against an opponent in Cooper who is seeking to bounce back after losing by first-round TKO in his promotional debut back in September.

