ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo aims for 2nd ADCC title

After going on a history-making run in 2022, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will return to the ADCC stage in 2024.

The Abu Dhabi Combat Club officially announced Ruotolo's entry in the ADCC World Championships, expected to go down between Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Current 77 KG champion Kade Ruotolo steps back on the ADCC mats to get his 2nd title. Kade had one of the greatest division runs in ADCC history with a 100% submission rate."

in 2022, Kade Ruotolo completed one of the greatest runs in ADCC history, scoring a 100 percent submission rate en route to becoming the youngest world champion the tournament had ever seen. Ruotolo was just 19 years old when he accomplished the feat.

He'll look to deliver a repeat performance this summer, establishing himself as one of, if not the greatest BJJ practitioner on the planet.

Kade Ruotolo welcomes Brazilian standout Francisco Lo to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 21

Before Kade Ruotolo returns to the mat at the prestigious ADCC tournament in Sin City, he'll have to contend with a dangerous ONE Championship debutant this Friday night, April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

Stepping back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo will put his '0' on the line against Brazilian standout Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight clash.

Lo makes his first appearances for ONE with 49 impressive wins, 28 of them coming by way of submission. Along the way, he's added multiple medals to his trophy case, his biggest coming at the IBJJF Pan Championship in 2023 where he placed first. He also topped the podium at the 2023 American Nationals and the 2022 Brazilian Nationals as a brown belt.

With a win over Ruoloto, Francisco Lo will bag his 50th career victory on the mat and establish himself as the next big thing in the world of submission grappling.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

