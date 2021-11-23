"I don't know how much more I got left in this sport" - Colby Covington reveals what Kamaru Usman allegedly told Dana White following UFC 268

Colby Covington has questioned Kamaru Usman's willingness to continue fighting in the UFC. 'Chaos' declared that his ultimate goal is to become the welterweight champion and would love to set up a trilogy fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' down the line.

Covington, however, isn't sure if Usman will be an active fighter by the time he earns another title shot. According to 'Chaos', Usman apparently went to Dana White following their rematch at UFC 268 and told him he didn't know how much longer he'd continue to be able to give and take punishment inside the octagon.

If Kamaru Usman does retire whilst being champion, Covington said he should be the one competing for the vacant title. Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington said:

"I want another shot. I want that belt. I want to fight for it again and Marty don't want to fight me again. He even went to Dana and Hunter [Campbell] after the fight and was like 'that was a tough fight, man. I don't know how much more I got left in this sport', so you know it might be a default me fighting for the championship but there needs to be a belt on the line man. I'm the best fighter in the world, pound for pound number one, undisputed, undefeated Colby Chaos Covington."

Check out Colby Covington's entire interview with Submission Radio below:

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington went to war at UFC 268. The five-round welterweight title clash turned out to be a memorable thriller, with both men fighting their hearts out inside the cage. While Covington showed heart and resilience to stay in the fight until the end, it was Usman who emerged victorious on the night.

Will Kamaru Usman go down as GOAT if he doesn't fight again?

With the win over Covington, Kamaru Usman now has five successful title defenses in the UFC. He's fought and put away a host of top-contenders in the welterweight division and has rarely been put to the test inside the octagon. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is also undefeated in the UFC and is currently on an incredible 15-fight win streak inside the octagon.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



After 15 straight wins, 🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg might be getting BETTER with each performance. "I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now."After 15 straight wins, 🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg might be getting BETTER with each performance. #UFC268 "I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now."After 15 straight wins, 🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg might be getting BETTER with each performance. #UFC268 https://t.co/8awTVoDUGx

With this resume, even if he retires today, Kamaru Usman's legacy as one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history has already been set in stone.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik