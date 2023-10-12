"I know you never would fight me" - Gilbert Burns claps back at Conor McGregor in an angry "sparring" callout

It appears as though Gilbert Burns is the latest UFC fighter to get involved in a back-and-forth with Conor McGregor on social media.

The former two-division UFC champion took aim at the former welterweight title challenger after he reacted to the news regarding USADA's business relationship with the UFC coming to an end.

He posted a photo of him weighing in for a featherweight bout and a photoshopped image of him looking significantly larger. The Irishman was not amused as he posted a picture of the Brazilian with a caption of his own:

"Gilbert "the fat le*bian" durino."

Tweet responding to Gilbert Burns

'Durinho' responded to Conor McGregor by noting that he knows he would never fight him. Gilbert Burns mentioned that if 'The Notorious' continues, he should show so they could spar with each other instead, writing:

"I know you never would fight me and it’s all good, but you keep running your mouth pull up to a sparring than...@TheNotoriousMMA"

Gilbert Burns' response to the tweet

It will be interesting to see who else Conor McGregor turns his attention to next. Several fighters have stated that it was a coincidence that the UFC and USADA ended their relationship hours after he re-entered the testing pool.

Conor McGregor shares his thoughts on UFC-Saudi Arabia deal

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the announcement that the UFC will be hosting a Fight Night event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time next March.

It was announced that the promotion will host a Fight Night event on Saturday, March 2, 2024, as part of the ongoing Riyadh season festivities. It's unclear who will headline that card, but notable fighters will likely be competing as it will be their first event in Saudi Arabia.

The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account, congratulating the promotion on the deal. He expressed his excitement and mentioned that he is honored to be part of it, writing:

"Huge congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UFC on the major announcement! Incredible news! I am honored! Bravo, @Turki_alalshikh."

Tweet reacting to UFC Fight Night in Riyadh.