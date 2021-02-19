"I know that poker face from training" - Gilbert Burns reveals if he thought Kamaru Usman was hurt at UFC 258

At UFC 258, Gilbert Burns was unsuccessful in his quest to win the UFC welterweight championship. However, Durinho did put up a tough fight against Kamaru Usman and dropped the reigning champion in the first round of their fight.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Gilbert Burns has now revealed his thoughts on possibly hurting Usman after he dropped him in the fight. The former title challenger believes he hurt the current champion from multiple angles.

"I think he was hurt and I think I hurt him multiple times from different angles. My shin, I still got a little thing on my shin from the head kick, the head kick was clean on Kamaru. I got a couple of good right hands, I landed a knee on the guy's face, so to be honest, he was hurt. I know that, I know that poker face. I know that from training. I really know when he's hurt."

The Brazilian welterweight contender added that he knew when Kamaru Usman was hurt and claimed himself to be quite familiar with the champion's poker face from their training sessions together.

Despite dropping Usman in the first round, Gilbert Burns was unable to capitalize on the momentum he had gained in the early stages of the fight. 'Durinho' was eventually finished off with a third round TKO by the current champion, as Usman went on to retain his title.

What's next for Gilbert Burns after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258?

At UFC 258, Gilbert Burns was unable to dethrone Kamaru Usman, who made his third successful defense of the UFC welterweight championship. After wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, the Nigerian Nightmare added his former teammate to his list of victims.

As he aims to move on from the loss, Gilbert Burns is ready to get right back in the mix in the welterweight division. 'Durinho' has said that he is open to fighting either Stephen Thompson or Michael Chiesa for his next fight but a fight with Colby Covington is Burns' top priority.