"I know what type of fight plan he's tryna come with" - Devin Haney shares strong prediction for clash with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney will face off against Ryan Garcia on Apr. 20, and the WBC lightweight champion is brimming with confidence ahead of their much anticipated clash.

The pair have not fought in the professional ranks, but faced off six times while both still amateur boxers, with each fighter holding three wins each. 'The Dream' will be making the first defense of his WBC title, after defeating Regis Prograis last year in stunning fashion to win the belt.

Garcia's pre-fight behavior has caused concern from both fans and fellow boxers, with the talented prospect displaying increasingly erratic behavior as the fight draws closer.

Whether or not the antics of 'KingRy' have added to Haney's confidence or not is unclear. But during a recent live chat on X, 'The Dream' shared a strong prediction for fight night, saying this:

"Ryan gets very over-anxious and I know that he's going to come out and be wild and all that. He's going to run into something early, and I'm going to hurt him early. Same thing as Regis. I think [the finish] is going to be early because I know what type of fight plan he's tryna come with. I studied him and I know the mistakes that he makes."

Watch Devin Haney's prediction below from 2:30:

Ryan Garcia's behavior forced Devin Haney to switch his focus ahead of their clash

Ryan Garcia has been the talk of the boxing world since the beginning of March, with the talented boxer displaying some concerning behavior online.

He has been accused of having substance abuse issues, and Garcia has also made claims that the "world's elite" attempted to force him to join a global pedophile ring.

There have been calls to have the fight between Devin Haney and 'KingRy' canceled in the wake of his recent antics, but as of right now, the fight appears to be going ahead.

During a recent interview, 'The Dream' admitted that the controversy around his opponent did force him to shift his focus. The WBC lightweight king was recently interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"I'm preparing for whatever Ryan Garcia shows up on April 20th... Earlier I was focusing on if he was going to show up or not. But I changed my focus on me and controlling me, and preparing the best way I know how to. Preparing to be the best Devin Haney that night."

Watch Haney's interview below from 1:40: