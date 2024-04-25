“I know she will be there” - Adrian Lee believes late sister Victoria will be watching over him at ONE 167

Adrian Lee may be missing his sister Victoria in his corner when he makes his ONE Championship debut later this year but he knows she will be looking over him as he begins his professional career.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighter will take the ONE Circle for the first time at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against fellow ONE newcomer Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a featured lightweight MMA clash.

It will be his maiden outing in ONE after signing with the promotion late last year.

While he is excited to embark on his professional career, Adrian Lee said that it is going to be different not seeing his sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria by his side.

Victoria died at the age of 18 after she committed suicide on Boxing Day in December 2022.

He, however, believes that even though his sister may no longer be around, she will be watching over him come fight night and beyond.

Lee told The Straits Times in an interview:

"In this upcoming fight and every fight onwards, I know she will be there."

For his ONE debut, Adrian Lee is getting help from older brother Christian, who is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion. Also behind him is his sister Angela, who retired last year, and vacated her ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title clash between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga.

It will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Chatri Sityodtong sees Adrian Lee doing well in ONE Championship career

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Adrian Lee will do well in his professional career.

The executive said so in an interview with BJ Penn.com, highlighting the tremendous upside their new signee has and they could not wait for him to blossom into a bona fide superstar in time.

Speaking of the 18-year-old Lee, Sityodtong said:

"We're gonna take it slow with him even though Adrian is already better than Christian, Angela and Victoria, when they were at that age. He is the best pound-for-pound in the family, you know, age-adjusted, right now. So his potential is absolutely huge."

Watch the interview below:

Prior to signing with ONE Championship, Lee was a four-time National Youth MMA Champion and won the Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title last year.

The United MMA affiliate will be making his ONE debut on June 7 at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga in Bangkok, Thailand.