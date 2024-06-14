"I learned a lot" - Masaaki Noiri says loss to Sitthichai is a wake-up call to improve his game

Japanese newcomer Masaaki Noiri was disappointed he didn't secure the victory in his debut fight against Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167.

It was supposed to be a night of triumph for the former K-1 World Champion. He came into the foray with a lot of hype concerning his kickboxing pedigree, but unfortunately, Sitthichai proved to be the stronger fighter.

Reflecting upon his debut loss with his fans on Instagram, Noiri shared the following thoughts below:

"There are many points I need to reflect on, but it was a fight where I learned a lot about the difficulties of competition. I will definitely apply these lessons to become even stronger when I return."

Even if this match didn't go as planned, Masaaki Noiri has shown that he's got the chops to keep up with the living legends of this sport.

Though Sitthichai had garnered the upperhand in the first two rounds, Noiri didn't quit out there. He was competitive from the start, ramping up the pace with his offense, and connecting shots from the inside. But Sitthichai was always ready, countering with well-timed combinations until securing the decision.

"What a fight" - Fans praise Sitthichai vs Masaaki Noiri online

Featherweight kickboxers Sitthichai and Masaaki Noiri have certainly won the hearts of the fans after some of their fight highlights were released online this week.

Sitthichai truly challenged the K1 superstar with an array of different weapons as Noiri tried to close the distance and find an in. They shot at each other with everything they got, giving the fans three rounds of pure non-stop action.

After watching their fight highlights on Instagram, the fans lauded the two kickboxers for their fast-paced performance.

Check out some of their reactions below:

