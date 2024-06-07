“His weakness is defense” - Masaaki Noiri aims to shut down Thai legend Sitthichai

Masaaki Noiri is entering the lion's den in his debut this weekend. The Japanese fighter is facing the toughest challenge yet in his career, legendary kickboxer Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, in a barnburner set at Thailand's Impact Arena, Friday, June 7.

Nonetheless, Noiri was aware of the giant he's facing next, as he quickly praised Sitthichai in his interview with ONE Championship.

The Japanese featherweight said:

"He's been a famous strong fighter for a long time with great technique. He's the model of a southpaw fighter."

Long considered to be a Japanese kickboxing standout and former K-1 world champion, Noiri is bringing fire as he knew how to deal with his legendary foe in this awaited debut.

He added:

"His weakness is defense when the distance gets closed. Last time he got caught with a body shot for the KO loss, so that will be an area to target this fight."

Along with other superstars in the stacked card at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and completely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Masaaki Noiri remains cautious after observing Sitthichai's strengths

Masaaki Noiri is clearly not looking down on a heavy challenge in his debut at ONE 167, where he will face a legendary Thai fighter, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Although the Japanese standout believes that he has what it takes to mull through his Thai opponent, he also studied him well.

And he found that Sitthichai is no pushover:

"His strength is not deviating from his style until the end. Not fighting at an unnatural distance for him."

It did not come without reason. Noiri diligently studied his upcoming opponent, who would happily trade strikes with anyone:

"Even against Grigorian when he got closed down, he could still fundamentally fight his fight, which is a strength."

But at the end of the day, Noiri still believes that he has what it takes to conquer all the challenges he faces in his new home.