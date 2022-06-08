"I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything" - Francis Ngannou says he's "just getting started" after fan claims he might not fight ever again

Francis Ngannou recently reacted to a fan claiming that he might never fight again.

A Twitter account with the handle @DaredevilUFC posted that Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman are the three great African champions in the UFC. However, fans might not see them fight on the same card. A fan with the Twitter handle @pike_brendon replied that fans might never even see Ngannou fight again inside the octagon.

'The Predator' took note of those remarks as he replied saying that he is "just getting started." The Cameroonian further claimed that he will fight for at least five more years to conquer everything. Here's what the UFC heavyweight champion wrote on Twitter:

"I'm just getting started bro ! I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything."

Francis Ngannou finally became the UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 260 in 2021, taking on Stipe Miocic in a rematch. Miocic, the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time, earned a decision win against Ngannou at UFC 220.

Many believed the former champion's complete set of skills and immense experience would be too much for 'The Predator' to handle. However, he proved his doubters wrong. He once again showcased his legendary knockout power, earning a vicious second-round finish to finally capture UFC gold.

When will Francis Ngannou return to action?

Francis Ngannou has been out of action since his UFC 270 win against Ciryl Gane in January. Ngannou defeated the undefeated French fighter in the main event of the pay-per-view.

This time, however, he relied on his wrestling to get past a crafty striker like Gane. Fans got to see a new side of the champion as he proved he is not a one-trick-pony.

He has since undergone knee surgery and is expected to be out of action for a while now.

The timeline for his return is not yet known. Fans will also keep a close tab on whether Ngannou returns inside the octagon or in the boxing ring. There has been talk of a potential fight against Tyson Fury as well.

However, 'The Predator' has a contract with the UFC which will run out next year. He might have to reach an agreement with the promotion or let his contract run out before looking to get a fight against 'The Gypsy King'.

