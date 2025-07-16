“I let her hit a lot” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits Johanna Persson’s volume striking was a problem

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues secured back-to-back highlight-reel finishes at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 33. But it didn't come easily.

The ONE women's atowmeight Muay Thai world champion showed championship honesty when reflecting on her third-round knockout victory over Johanna Persson inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, July 11, admitting she faced some early adversity against the game challenger.

"I don't really think about too much pressure, but I think I got a little bit lost in the first round. I let her hit a lot," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said during the event's post-fight press conference.

Rodrigues retained her 26 pounds of gold with a devastating left hook that dropped the Galve native inside 59 seconds of the third frame. However, it was Persson's combinations and aggression that stole the limelight in the earlier rounds.

The WBC Muay Thai world champion's aggressive approach caught the Brazilian mom-champ off guard in round one, and the promotional newcomer looked to impose her trademark style in the early half of the second canto.

But Rodrigues' tactical adjustments midway through the round, guided by her Phuket Fight Club coach at ringside, ultimately led to a fourth successive world title defense.

The champ's second consecutive knockout on the global stage also pocketed her another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

North American fight fans who missed their main event showdown and the rest of the card can catch the full event replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues promises to deliver more highlight-reel wins

Equipped with newfound knockout power, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is eager to make it a trio of highlight-reel finishes inside the ONE Circle on her next assignment.

In the same post-fight presser, the atomweight Muay Thai queen declared:

"We want to finish fights and try to finish the fight more early every time we come."

Before her victories inside the distance against Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 and Persson at ONE Fight Night 33, Rodrigues won three of her atomweight assignments on the judges' scorecards.

Her decision triumphs came against three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Cristina Morales.

