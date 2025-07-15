“We want to finish fights” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues cements her status as superstar finisher in ONE with KO of Johanna Persson

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues delivered another devastating display of finishing ability at ONE Fight Night 33, as the Brazilian destroyer retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a spectacular third-round knockout of Johanna Persson.

The defending champion showcased exactly why she's become the longest-reigning female titleholder in ONE Championship's striking divisions, dismantling the Swedish challenger with a picture-perfect left hook that ended the contest at 59 seconds of the third round inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

While speaking with the media during her post-fight interview, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

"Yeah. I'm happy with my performance because we've been training a lot. We want to finish fights and try to finish the fight more early every time we come."

The Brazilian mom-champ's clinical finishing sequence began with a body shot that forced Persson to drop her hands before the defending queen capitalized with the same destructive left hook that had fallen the promotional newcomer moments earlier in the round.

Her methodical approach throughout the bout demonstrated her championship experience, as she gradually broke down Persson's resistance with step-in elbows and devastating clinch work in the second round before her match-winning sequence in the third stanza.

The victory earned Rodrigues a fourth successful world title defense. It extended her record to 35-7, while also earning her a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Johanna Persson's powerful fists

In the same post-fight presser, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admitted that Johanna Persson's insane forward pressure did come as a surprise. The Brazilian shared:

"Just her pressure. We knew she was going to put on the pressure, but we didn't think she was going to put in a lot of hands also. She punched a lot."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 33 via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

