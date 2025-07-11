How to watch ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video

We're less than 24 hours away from ONE Championship's seventh Amazon spectacle of 2025, ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 11, this eight-match fight card features Muay Thai and MMA action in what should be another night of unforgettable martial arts action.

ONE Fight Night 33 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Check out the time slots in the United States and Canada:

July 11 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT – New York

July 11 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT – Los Angeles

July 11 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT – Toronto

In Asia, the live broadcast starts on Saturday, July 12, at 9:00AM GMT+8. The full event will be available via watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App. ONE Fight Night 33 will also be free to watch on ONE Championship's official Facebook and YouTube channels in selected areas.

To confirm the full and updated information about ONE Fight Night 33 in your country, follow this link to check your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 33?

At the top of the bill, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues hopes to extend her reign as the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion against tough-as-nails Johanna Persson.

Persson debuts in the promotion with a massive chance to make an immediate impact, but whether or not she can navigate past the Brazilian's all-around brilliance remains to be seen.

Before they throw down, Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah collide in a high-stakes clash.

Both warriors are eager to close in on the featherweight Muay Thai gold, but, unfortunately, only one man can walk away with the W and inch nearer to their dream.

In featherweight MMA action, Ibragim Dauev's perfect promotional record is on the line against debuting Brazilian standout Pedro Dantas. Meanwhile, Vladimir Kuzmin and Stefan Korodi throw down in a thrilling bantamweight Muay Thai joust.

Chihiro Sawada vs. Macarena Aragon (atomweight MMA), Nontachai Jitmuangnon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (featherweight Muay Thai), Martyna Kierczynska vs. Cynthia Flores (atomweight Muay Thai), and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (bantamweight MMA) complete the card.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

