"I'm prepared for his striking" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao ready for Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg after elite sparring at Team Lakay

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao enters his clash with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 brimming with confidence after months of high-level preparation at Team Lakay.

Ad

The Filipino standout believes his daily training routine alongside some of the promotion's most dangerous strikers has perfectly prepared him for whatever the Mongolian veteran brings to their bantamweight MMA showdown this Friday, July 11, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"If I'm gonna be honest with you, I train with better strikers and fighters who hit heavier than him here in Team Lakay," Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

"You look at who I'm training with, I'm working with 'The Bull' Carlo Bumina-ang. I'm working with wushu world champion Jean Claude Saclag, one of the most explosive strikers in the promotion, so I'm prepared for his striking, for sure."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 23-year-old's confidence stems from being surrounded by elite talent at the renowned Baguio-based gym, where he regularly trades leather with world-class competitors who have proven themselves on martial arts' biggest stage.

Ad

Training alongside the likes of Bumina-ang and Saclag has clearly elevated 'The Machine's striking arsenal, giving him invaluable experience against the kind of explosive power and technical precision he'll face against Zoltsetseg.

With a 6-1 record and six highlight-reel finishes to his name, the young gun, who's ready to welcome his firstborn soon, is determined to bounce back from his first career setback and remind everyone why he's considered one of bantamweight's biggest prospects.

Ad

Ad

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao confident he'll maintain 100 percent finishing rate vs. Zoltsetseg

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao is eager to take a victory home for the Philippines as he faces another tough test in the bantamweight MMA division. The 23-year-old has earned all his wins via finishes, and expects to continue this trend against his rival.

In a perfect world, 'The Machine' wants to produce another moment of magic inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to see off the dangerous Mongolian challenger early.

Ad

"Expect a finish. I really want to finish this so we Filipinos can get back at the Mongolians who’ve been beating us for the longest time," the Team Lakay representative shared in the same interview.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.