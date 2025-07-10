“My life changed completely” - Shadow reveals impact of securing deal to join ONE Championship’s main roster

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand recently shared how joining the world's largest martial arts organization has changed his life and career for the better.

Shadow made his ONE Friday Fights debut in February of 2024, and has since gone 5-1, winning his last five fights. It has been an impressive run for the Singha Mawynn representative to say the least, and he's thankful for the opportunities afforded to him by ONE.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Shadow gave props to the organization:

"Since that day, my life completely changed. I'm much more recognized, and many people cheer for me. Even people who don't know me personally see me from interviews or TikTok clips."

Shadow added:

"Sometimes, there are negative comments saying I'm greedy or 'he won't fight with Superbon', I try to overlook those comments; although I was stressed for a day or two, I realized that there are still many people who support and understand me. So, I choose to ignore the negativity and refocus on my training."

Needless to say, Shadow is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet when he's on point, and fans won't have to wait long to see him in action this weekend.

Shadow Singha Mawynn takes on rising young star Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn will look to fend off rising Muay Thai sensation 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah this weekend when the two meet in a pivotal three-round featherweight Muay Thai showdown.

The two trade leather in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11 from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

