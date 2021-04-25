'I like 170, it's mine soon' - Conor McGregor fancies a crack at Kamaru Usman down the road

Conor McGregor isn't overly impressed by Kamaru Usman's recent exploits in the welterweight division and believes he'll soon cross paths with The Nigerian Nightmare.

The Irishman took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Usman apparently 'copying' his words as well as his shots and even shared a video clip to support his argument.

In the clip, McGregor can be seen landing a straight cross on Dustin Poirier during their rematch at UFC 257. The straight cross is the shot Usman used to knock out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 last night.

Conor McGregor believes he will fight Usman in the future and claims he will 'smack' the UFC welterweight champion for copying his words and his moves inside the Octagon. The Irishman further stated that he would like to compete in the 170lbs division again, possibly hinting at a potential title run.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” - usman 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Kamaru Usman has copied Conor McGregor's trademark one-liners on various occasions previously and once recently, with The Notorious One even pointing that out. McGregor had expressed a desire to compete for the welterweight title against Usman ahead of the Irishman's fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Is Conor McGregor aiming to become a two-division champion again?

Before thinking about fighting Usman, though, McGregor must focus on his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. If he wins, McGregor is likely to fight for the UFC lightweight title.

Should McGregor become a champion at 155lbs again, he could consider fighting Usman for the welterweight title and becoming a two-time 'champ champ.'