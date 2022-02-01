"I don't like Brandon Moreno" - Deiveson Figueiredo denies that he respects 'The Assassin Baby'

The rivalry between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno seems far from over despite the pair having fought each other thrice already. The bad blood between the flyweight duo continues to exist and has become evident with Figueiredo's recent comments about Moreno.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, 'Deus da Guerra' said he has no respect for 'The Assassin Baby' and that he doesn't like him. The Brazilian said:

"Brandon Moreno motherf***er, I don't like him."

The flyweight champ also talked about how he wants to go to Moreno's native country, beat him there, and have him "kicked out of Mexico." Although he admits to being tired of fighting the same opponent thrice, Figueiredo claims a fourth fight between the pair is likely to take place down the line.

The Brazilian's agent and translator Wallid Ismail said:

"He's tired of Brandon Moreno but Brandon Moreno is going to sell. UFC wants Brandon Moreno, he'll fight Brandon Moreno. He'll just talk about the numbers now, you know what I mean... UFC is always great for the fighter who knows how to sell."

Check out Figueiredo's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Brandon Moreno gunning for immediate rematch with Deiveson Figueiredo

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour podcast, Brandon Moreno said he's pushing hard for a fourth fight with Figueiredo and wants to settle the rivalry once and for all. Although he's willing to take on other challenges if he doesn't get a title shot right away, Moreno claims he'll definitely fight Figueiredo in the future.

'The Assassin Baby' said:

"Obviously, I want the fourth fight. If it’s not happening immediately, I’m fighting with other guys, okay, but I want to fight against Figueiredo and finish this... Last time, I finished the guy badly and the UFC gave him immediately the rematch. Now we have kind of a controversial — maybe it’s not controversial, but a really close fight between us. The possibility is there, I really believe in that."

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno squared off in the co-main event of UFC 270 last month.

This was the third fight between the pair, with the first one ending in a stalemate and Moreno finishing Figueiredo in the rematch. In the third fight, Figueiredo got his revenge, edging Moreno via unanimous decision to recapture the flyweight strap.

