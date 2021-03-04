'I would like to fight Israel, he’s the biggest name' - Aleksandar Rakic wants to take away Israel Adesanya's legacy after UFC 259

Aleksandar Rakic will be rooting for Israel Adesanya this weekend at UFC 259. The top-ranked UFC light heavyweight claimed that Adesanya is the bigger name and that he would like to beat The Last Stylebender and take away all his legacy.

At UFC 259, not only will Israel Adesanya compete for the UFC light heavyweight championship, but Aleksandar Rakic will also be challenging Thiago Santos in a potential light heavyweight title eliminator.

While speaking to the media ahead of UFC 259, Aleksandar Rakic stated that he would like to fight Israel Adesanya, as he considers the reigning UFC middleweight champion as the biggest name. The Austrian fighter certainly believes a win over Adesanya would mean a lot more, while also giving props and his respect to Jan Blachowicz.

“Honestly I would like to fight Israel. He’s the biggest name. All respect to Jan, he’s the champion, but Israel is the bigger name. To fight against him and to win against him and take all his legacy would be great.”

Israel Adesanya will challenge Jan Blachowicz in the highly awaited main event at UFC 259. The Last Stylebender is aiming to add his name to the history books by becoming one of the few fighters to hold two UFC championships in simultaneous weight divisions.

Aleksandar Rakic will be fighting Thiago Santos at UFC 259

Aleksandar Rakic himself is hoping for a title shot with a potential win over Thiago Santos. While it remains likely that the veteran Glover Teixeira, who was the last man to beat Santos in the UFC, is likely to receive the next shot at the light heavyweight title, Rakic himself will look to impress the matchmakers with a solid performance.

A win over the former title contender in Santos would instantly add Rakic into the conversation of a title shot against the winner of Adesanya vs. Blachowicz. UFC 259 is scheduled for this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.