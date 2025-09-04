  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I LIKE IT"- Fans react to Paulo Costa saying "yes" to Shara Magomedov fight at UFC Qatar 

"I LIKE IT"- Fans react to Paulo Costa saying "yes" to Shara Magomedov fight at UFC Qatar 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 04, 2025 07:14 GMT
Fans on Paulo Costa (left) seemingly accepting Shara Magomedov (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Paulo Costa (left) seemingly accepting Shara Magomedov (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Paulo Costa recently sent fans into a frenzy after revealing that he's accepted an offer to fight Shara Magomedov at UFC Qatar in November. In his social media post, Costa added that the fight looked "fun" to him.

Ad

Costa is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in July. Before that, Costa was on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 298 before losing to Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 302.

Meanwhile, Magomedov bounced back from his loss against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Riyadh in February with a unanimous decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi in July.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent social media post, Costa revealed that he's down to fight Magomedov at UFC Qatar and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Was offered Shara 'Bullet' in Qatar. It looks fun, I said, Yes."

After @ChampRDS shared his quotes via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Ad

One fan wrote:

"No matter what you think about who flatlines who. This will be a fun a** fight. I LIKE IT."

Another fan wrote:

"Shara is like an 'Izzy' [Israel Adesanya] variant. I see Costa getting pieced up here."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Paulo Costa reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Paulo Costa wasn't impressed by Khamzat Chimaev's unanimous decision win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last month. Costa criticized Chimaev for keeping the fight on the ground and pointed out du Plessis' mistake.

Ad

In an interview with Submission Radio, Costa shared his thoughts on his longtime rival Chimaev's title-winning performance and said:

"No, I was not impressed... Everybody knew what he was going to do. He did the same, he just shot on the leg in the very beginning. The thing is DDP [du Plessis] did a huge mistake, he got caught in the crucifix and that thing, he stood there for the whole round, almost five minutes. That made him soo tired. His fight was over, over there."
Ad

He continued:

"He needed to fight back to get up on his feet... He is a tough guy to fight and Khamzat Chimaev knew that, that why he held him [down] for so long. Even the fifth round. Fifth round Dricus was still dangerous you know and Chimaev was afraid to fight him fairly. He just held the guy [down] for 25 minutes."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications