"I LIKE IT"- Fans react to Paulo Costa saying "yes" to Shara Magomedov fight at UFC Qatar 

Paulo Costa recently sent fans into a frenzy after revealing that he's accepted an offer to fight Shara Magomedov at UFC Qatar in November. In his social media post, Costa added that the fight looked &quot;fun&quot; to him.Costa is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in July. Before that, Costa was on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 298 before losing to Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 302.Meanwhile, Magomedov bounced back from his loss against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Riyadh in February with a unanimous decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi in July.In a recent social media post, Costa revealed that he's down to fight Magomedov at UFC Qatar and wrote:&quot;Was offered Shara 'Bullet' in Qatar. It looks fun, I said, Yes.&quot;After @ChampRDS shared his quotes via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;No matter what you think about who flatlines who. This will be a fun a** fight. I LIKE IT.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;Shara is like an 'Izzy' [Israel Adesanya] variant. I see Costa getting pieced up here.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @ChampRDS on XPaulo Costa reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319Paulo Costa wasn't impressed by Khamzat Chimaev's unanimous decision win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last month. Costa criticized Chimaev for keeping the fight on the ground and pointed out du Plessis' mistake.In an interview with Submission Radio, Costa shared his thoughts on his longtime rival Chimaev's title-winning performance and said:&quot;No, I was not impressed... Everybody knew what he was going to do. He did the same, he just shot on the leg in the very beginning. The thing is DDP [du Plessis] did a huge mistake, he got caught in the crucifix and that thing, he stood there for the whole round, almost five minutes. That made him soo tired. His fight was over, over there.&quot;He continued:&quot;He needed to fight back to get up on his feet... He is a tough guy to fight and Khamzat Chimaev knew that, that why he held him [down] for so long. Even the fifth round. Fifth round Dricus was still dangerous you know and Chimaev was afraid to fight him fairly. He just held the guy [down] for 25 minutes.&quot;