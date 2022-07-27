"I like it a lot" - Chael Sonnen endorses Alexander Volkanovski's "back-up" proposal for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has raised his hand to be a back-up for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen likes the idea proposed by Volkanovski, as he explained in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Volkanovski is not only volunteering, he is campaigning to be the back-up fighter... The greatest [145] pounder to have ever done it, who happens to be the sitting reigning champion right now, wants to be in a back-up position, wants to go to Abu Dhabi to do it just in case anything happens between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Guys, I like it. I like it a lot."

Sonnen went on to say that Volkanovski's proposal might work as there is no sitting champion in the UFC's lightweight division at the moment. According to 'The American Gangster', a scenario where 'The Great' is a back-up would be useful if Oliveira missed weight again.

Watch the full video below:

Oliveira and Makhachev will headline the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi for the lightweight title. Both athletes are having amazing runs in the UFC. 'Do Bronx' has won his last 11 fights and Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak in the promotion.

Arnold Allen comments on how Alexander Volkanovski would fare against Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

Arnold Allen was present in London for the UFC Fight Night 208 event. During his time there, Allen told Timothy Wheaton of Sportskeeda MMA that he believed Alexander Volkanovski would give a good account of himself in a potential fight against Charles Oliveira:

"For the Oliveira fight, I feel he matches up pretty good. He is a really good tactician. Oliveira, I love his fighting style. He is so fun to watch. But, if you are someone with a strategy and a gameplan like Volkanovski, someone like Oliveira is someone you can plan for, not easily but comfortably."

'Almighty' added that he would not say the same if it was Islam Makhachev in the opponent's slot for Volkanovski.

Watch Arnold Allen speak about Volkanovski below:

