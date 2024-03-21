"I would like to match them all" - Fabricio Andrade open to facing any bantamweight for ONE Championship return

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is putting plans in place for his long-awaited return to the talent-jammed division. It has been over a year since 'Wonder Boy' has been absent from the weight class he currently reigns over.

After beating John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 to win the vacant title, the Brazilian attempted to achieve two-sport world champion status last year. Despite coming up short against Jonathan Haggerty, he hasn't lost any motivation to prove that he is still the best in his division.

Fabricio Andrade told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that he needs a bit more time to get prepared, but once he is ready, he's coming for everyone:

"I would like to get a proper, a good, recovery and get my body like ready to fight. And as soon as I'm ready to fight, I wanna fight often and also I would like to match them all out, you know, I don't want to match them with anybody else."

Watch the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade is a man of his word

When it comes to competing in his natural weight class and skill set, Fabricio Andrade has not been wrong yet. Other contenders in the division may be looking at 'Wonder Boy' and his last loss and how long it is taking him to recover from some injuries.

While they may be thinking that there has never been a better time to try and take the title off of Andrade, he believes they will be sorely mistaken.

The divisional king plans to come back with a vengeance and put the rest of their division in its place and that is an exciting thought for ONE Championship fans.