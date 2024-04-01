"I would like to have a title shot again" - Nong-O not fixated on Jonathan Haggerty on his quest back to contention

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama believes he'll one day occupy the throne he lost to Jonathan Haggerty.

Following back-to-back disheartening setbacks, the Thai legend understands he must first earn his way back to contention by returning to his winning ways.

Nong-O knows it will take time, and there's even no guarantee that 'The General' will still be king once he regains his No. 1 contender status.

Still, the 37-year-old has made it clear that the only thing on his mind is reclaiming 26 pounds of gold. It's just a plus if he somehow gets to avenge his loss to Haggerty in the process.

Nong-O explained in a recent interview with Sportsmanor:

"I do not set my mind on Jonathan Haggerty. I would think one day, in the future, I would like to have a title shot again, no matter [who the champion is."

Watch the full interview:

Nong-O 's road to redemption begins at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II on April 5.

The Evolve MMA product will look to keep his second spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings when he faces the streaking Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a pivotal three-round slugfest.

Don't miss this epic firefight from Lumpinee Stadium, which will air free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Nong-O Hama ready to go all out against Kulabdam

Doubts were cast after Nong-O suffered shocking knockout defeats to Haggerty and Nico Carrillo in his previous two outings.

The Thai icon, though, is eager to silence his critics by halting Kulabdam's recent hot streak. Plus, Nong-O is also thrilled to face a fellow Thai knockout artist who will go toe-to-toe with him from start to finish.

In the same interview, Nong-O shared how excited he is to trade fists with 'Left Meteorite':

"I'm excited as usual because for this fight I'll be facing a fellow Thai fighter. It has been three years since I've faced a Thai. So I'm excited and pumped. I'm focused on getting the win no matter what."