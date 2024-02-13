"I was a little bit of a Karen" - Tom Aspinall aims to be best heavyweight fighter, sets aside Jon Jones matchup

Ever since he became the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall has, on numerous occasions, expressed his desire to take on Jon Jones and unify the belts.

Apart from becoming undisputed champion, Aspinall has often expressed respect for Jones' skills and has said that he wants to test himself against the best in the world.

He recently joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour for an interview and was asked if he thought Jones should be the one chasing him.

Helwani justified the question by adding that Aspinall's accomplishments at heavyweight far outweight what Jones has done in the weight class, and that despite Jones' success at light heavyweight, Aspinall has proven that he is the best heavyweight in the world and so Jones should be the one challenging him.

To this, Tom Aspinall replied:

"You couldn't be more right. I was definitely feeling sorry for myself, I had a little cry about it, I've done my complaining about it. Anyone who knows me personally knows that complaining is my forte and I like to complain, so I was a little bit of a Karen, as we say in the U.K. But you know what? When I first started this sport, me and my dad had this dream that I was going to be heavyweight champion, that I'm going to go down as the best heavyweight in history, and to be honest, I'm not gonna let anything or anyone hold me back."

He further went on to add that he respects Jones and "everything he has done," but that his goal of being the best heavyweight in the world is the most important thing to him. With that, if Jones doesn't want to fight him, he will move on.

Tom Aspinall says he is "nervous" for UFC 298 main event between Volkanovski and Topuria

Tom Aspinall recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he was buzzing with excitement for UFC 298, but was also a little bit "nervous."

He wrote:

"As a die hard volkanovski fan, gotta admit I’m abit nervous for next weekend. Very exciting stuff"

UFC 298 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, long-reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to make the sixth successful defense of his title when he takes on the surging Ilia Topuria.

Topuria, who represents a new generation of conteders at featherweight, is arguably Volkanovski's toughest challenge to date. Because of that, much like Aspinall, many fans are extremely excited to see how the fight plays out this Saturday.