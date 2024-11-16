“I live the dream” - Adriano Moraes says chasing belts is no longer the main motivator at this stage of his career

Adriano Moraes is no longer motivated by belts.

'Mikinho' is one of the most decorated flyweight fighters in mixed martial arts history, winning and/or defending the ONE flyweight MMA world championship an incredible eight times throughout the course of his run with the promotion.

Following his impressive return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium against Danny Kingad at ONE 169, Moraes may very well be first in line for a shot at the vacant flyweight crown.

However, climbing to the top of the flyweight mountain may not be the motivating factor it once was.

"Nowadays, just the belt is not the thing that motivates me anymore," Moraes told the Bangkok Post. "I have eight belts from ONE Championship, I think. This is a dream come true. Nowadays, I live the dream."

Titles may not mean much to Moraes in this day in age, but there is one thing he'd undoubtedly love to do—even the series with Demetrious Johnson.

Adriano Moraes holding out hope for a fourth fight with Demetrious Johnson

Between April 2021 and May 2023, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes delivered one of the most iconic trilogies in combat sports history.

First meeting at ONE on TNT 1, Moraes landed a stunning second-round KO against 'Mighty Mouse' to retain the flyweight title and hand Johnson his first career loss via knockout.

16 months later, 'DJ' struck back with his own highlight-reel knockout, dispatching 'Mikinho' via an epic flying knee in the fourth round of the ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner.

With their series tied 1-1, a rubber match was inevitable. Their third and final meeting went down at ONE Fight Night 10—ONE Championship's critically acclaimed debut in the United States. Johnson and Moaes delivered a brilliant back-and-forth battle that ultimately saw Johnson come out on top before hanging up his gloves for good the following year.

Moraes isn't necessarily buying that 'DJ' is completely done competing in MMA, and should the P4P great decide to return, he'd love to make their trilogy a quadrilogy.

"DJ, I love you, man," Moraes said. "I’m happy for your retirement. You deserve everything you have. But I’m here for you if you want a fourth dance."

If Demetrious Johnson does return one day, is a fourth showdown with Adriano Moraes the fight to make?

