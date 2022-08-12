"I'll always respect and appreciate how he did that for us that day" - Ariel Helwani shares untold story of Conor McGregor

Ariel Helwani recently shared a heartwarming story about Conor McGregor, recalling an incident that took place ahead of the Irishman's fight with Floyd Mayweather five years ago.

McGregor fought Mayweather in a crossover boxing match back in 2017. Before the fight, both superstars did an open workout on consecutive days. Helwani, being a leading combat sports journalist, was eager to get an interview with the fighters.

He didn't manage to get one with Mayweather. He was also told that McGregor would only conduct interviews with the promotional partners for the fight, such as ESPN, Showtime, UFC, and others.

However, the Irish fighter spotted Helwani in between interviews and said that he would do a one-on-one with him as well.

Ariel Helwani wrote on Instagram that he would always be grateful to 'The Notorious' for this gesture. McGregor's fight against Mayweather was one of the biggest events in the history of combat sports, so one can understand why the journalist wanted to have a chat with the UFC's biggest-ever star.

Helwani expressed his gratitude to the Irishman in his post:

"I'll always respect and appreciate how he did that for us that day. He certainly didn't have to. It wasn't the only time."

Check out Helwani's entire post below:

Helwani shared a snippet of his interview with 'The Notorious'. He asked the irish fighter what his legacy would be in 50 years' time. The former two-division champion replied:

"You know, I am not quite sure what they will say about me. I just know that it will live on. That's what I do know. I can not control what people say about me now or in the future. But I certainly know what I am doing and the stuff that I have done and achieved will live on long after I am gone."

Conor McGregor changed the sport of MMA forever

Conor McGregor was a breath of fresh air for the sport of MMA as the Irishman entered the UFC with his brash and entertaining persona. Furthermore, his performances inside the octagon were nothing sort of scintillating.

After accumulating a six-fight win streak to start his UFC career, the then-interim featherweight champion took on Jose Aldo in a title unification bout at UFC 194.

Aldo was undefeated for over a decade heading into the contest. Many believed the masterful Brazilian would bring a halt to McGregor's stellar run.

Watch Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo:

However, the Irishman shocked the world with a stunning 13-second knockout win to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

He was to put on a show yet again at UFC 205 when he dismantled Eddie Alvarez to capture the lightweight title as well. His stardom promptly transcended the sport of MMA. To this day, Conor McGregor remains the biggest star the UFC has ever had.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak