"I'll beat myself off for far less" - Craig Jones issues hilarious response to Gordon Ryan placing bounty on his team

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) star Craig Jones has responded to Gordon Ryan on Instagram after 'The King' stated he had put a bounty on Jones' BJJ team.

Jones and Ryan are both experts in their craft and have achieved the rank of black belt in the discipline. The pair began training together after Jones moved to New York in order to learn under John Danaher as well as Gordon Ryan.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Danaher's team broke up in July 2021, with many of the members leaving to form their own team. Craig Jones opted to head up B Team Jiu Jitsu, whereas Ryan stuck with Danaher to create New Wave Jiu-Jitsu.

Upon their split and the forming of their teams, Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones have become rivals in the BJJ space. The pair are often seen on social media rooting against each other as well as cheering on their team's fighters to defeat the other team.

Recently, Ryan took to Instagram where he stated he had put multiple 'bounties' on the heads of Jones' team, hoping it would inspire his fighters to victory. He captioned the post:

"I've privately invested thousands of dollars into this venture. Bounties are out, and they always stick because this team is so utterly atrocious they can't win anything."

Jones was then spotted in the comments, where he dropped a hilarious reply in regards to the $500 bounty on his own head. He responded:

"I'll beat myself off for far less than $500"

Craig Jones' comment

Craig Jones hilariously describes what he looks for in athletes

Australian grappler and BJJ black belt Craig Jones recently revealed the characteristics he looks for in athletes whilst recruiting for B Team Jiu Jitsu.

Jones, who is the BJJ coach of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, opted to name the traits during a recent episode of his El Segundo Podcast.

According to the 31-year-old, the perfect fighter is one who has a mix of "autism and steroids." He said:

“If you have the right mix – I call it the goldilock sign – if you have the right mix of autism and steroids, you are 100% guaranteed to become a world champion. And that’s the thing, people are focusing on steroids but really as a world class coach, you really wanna attract people with autism because you can give anyone steroids. Despite our best efforts, we are yet to give anyone autism.”

Check out the clip here:

Poll : 0 votes