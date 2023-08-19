"I’ll beat all ur fighters a**es" - Nate Diaz flames Eddie Hearn following the promoter's assessment of Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz recently put Eddie Hearn on blast after the boxing promoter shared his assessment of his bout with Jake Paul, which saw 'The Problem Child' win via unanimous decision.

The former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner took to Twitter, where responded after hearing the claims Hearn made about his boxing debut during his appearance on The MMA Hour. He mentioned that he would defeat any of the boxing promoter's fighters ranging from lightweight up to heavyweight.

He wrote:

"Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters a**es...Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get fucked up"

The Stockton native then doubled down on his response by issuing a warning to the boxing promoter himself. He warned Hearn to refrain from speaking about him unless he's being complimentary of him as there could be consequences, writing:

"And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it also...And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get uguys punked"

It remains to be seen whether Eddie Hearn will respond to Nate Diaz, who was clearly unhappy with his assessment of his performance against Jake Paul.

What did Eddie Hearn say about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

Eddie Hearn didn't hold back with his assessment of the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing bout, which is understandable why the UFC veteran was upset.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the boxing promoter weighed in on the event as a whole and noted that it was well done. Despite the positive comments regarding the event and promotion, he wasn't too complimentary of the fight itself and mentioned that the boxing was poor quality, saying:

"I'm watching that thinking, 'This is so bad.' And the reason that Nate didn't get stopped is because Jake just doesn't know how to break a fighter down, cut off the ring, beat him down, and stop him. But you're talking about low-low level in terms of standard."

