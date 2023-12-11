“I’ll check in occasionally” - Chael Sonnen self-enlists as Ryan Garcia’s coach to help him win against nemesis Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia was very active on X/Twitter during Devin Haney's massive title victory this past weekend, and Chael Sonnen offered his thoughts to help the young contender.

In a response to Garcia's tweet prior to Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, Sonnen sarcastically critiqued the boxer's post. Claiming that Garcia's wording was off-putting, Sonnen labeled himself as his "new life coach/sports psychologist.

Before Haney took on Prograis, Garcia wrote:

"I'm down to fight the winner of tonight #HaneyPrograis"

A day later, Sonnen responded to the boxer, claiming that his message was unappealing. Chael Sonnen posted:

"'Down' means what? Willing perhaps? You understand the need to have hunger, desire, a competitive flame. 'Down' does not represent any of those things.

"-Chael (Your new Life Coach/Sports Psychologist) Call for next available appointment."

He followed it with another post, outlining what he can bring to the table for Garcia:

"Your coaches can teach you how to BOX. I'll check in occasionally to teach you how to WIN. -Your Mentor CHAEL P"

Sonnen reprimanded the lightweight's use of the word "down," stating that it did not express a confident desire to want to face Haney.

However, Garcia has seemed make it obvious that he wants to face the new WBC super lightweight champion in 2024. The tweet from Garcia was one of many that the California native sent out on December 9 during the Haney vs. Prograis main event.

Garcia did not respond to Sonnen on X/Twitter, seemingly giving the former UFC title challenger little attention.

Who is Ryan Garcia fighting next?

Bouncing back from his first career loss, Ryan Garcia knocked out Oscar Duarte on December 2 in Houston, Texas.

After getting back into the win column, Garcia aimed his sights back at the top of the lightweight division, looking to get back to where he left off. The BoxRec No. 7-ranked lightweight kept a close eye on Devin Haney and Regis Prograis this past weekend, looking to face the winner in his next outing.

"One thing is certain in my eyes is that Haney and I will fight in 2024," Garcia wrote on X. "You can hold me to it unless it's not God's Will."