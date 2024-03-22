"I'll come back greater than ever" - Nong-O believes he is still good for another title run in ONE Championship

Former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has hit a rough patch of late but believes he can turn things around and make another title run in ONE Championship.

The 37-year-old veteran Thai fighter lost in each of his last two fights, both by way of knockout. He first lost to Jonathan Haggerty in April last year, stopped in the opening round to lose the bantamweight Muay Thai gold. Then before 2023 ended in December, he was once again KO'd by Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo in the second round.

Before the back-to-back losses, Nong-O won his first 10 matches in the promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Evolve MMA fighter shared his frame of mind as he seeks to redeem himself from his two losses, saying:

"Now, I'm trying to earn a title shot, and I believe that I'll come back greater than ever. My goal before retiring is to become the world champion again."

Nong-O returns to action on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58, where he will go up against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in an all-Thai bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

In Kulabdam, he is up against an opponent who is 12 years younger than him and is in the middle of a four-fight winning streak.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. To watch it from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Nong-O warns Kulabdam not to underestimate him amid his two-fight slide

In an interview with ONE Championship, the veteran fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion shared that he studied the 'Left Meteorite' and is impressed of what he has done of late. He, however, threw in a caution for his opponent not to play down what he is capable of, notwithstanding his current struggles.

He said:

"I give Kulabdam 10 out of 10. This man is in top form right now. But he shouldn't dare think that he's going to beat me easily."

Apart from the Nong-O-Kulabdam clash, ONE Friday Fights 58 also boasts of two title fights, namely the interim featherweight kickboxing world title fight between contenders Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian as well the strawweight kickboxing world championship fight between reigning champion Jonathan Di Bella and challenger Prajanchai PK Saenchai.