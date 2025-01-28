"I'll definitely be back" - Superbon determined to bounce back after falling short against Tawanchai for featherweight Muay Thai throne

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon stands undeterred despite failing in his second attempt to take the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24.

The founder of Superbon Training Camp recently shared a post on Instagram with the accompanying caption:

"Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages. I'm doing well, I'll definitely be back to fight again very soon! 🖤"

In Dec. 2023, Superbon nearly supplanted Tawanchai as the new king of the featherweight Muay Thai division king. However, the 25-year-old ultimately retained the title via majority decision.

Ahead of ONE 170, the 34-year-old Thai star was confident in his work during training camp and promised fans would see his best version yet in their rematch at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

While he lived up to his promise in the first round, Superbon was caught in a storm of offense from Tawanchai, who dropped him thrice in round two for the TKO victory.

Tawanchai says criticism following first victory over Superbon motivated him in rematch

Tawanchai received some unfair criticism from the fans after defeating Superbon the first time, which fueled him to silence his doubters in their second meeting.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the post-fight interview at ONE 170:

"The last time, I remember after we finished that fight, I went back, and I was under a lot of pressure from online [critics], and I didn't talk to anyone for weeks, and it's safe to say that I lost my fire back then when I finished that fight."

He added:

"But then I tought to myself, these are just words. I only have to do better. I have to train harder, and now this time, I got to prove to myself that I am better."

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

