"I'll definitely try for fun" - Muay Thai and kickboxing star Superbon open to MMA switch in the future

Top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Superbon Singha Mawnn remains open to giving mixed martial arts a try, only when he's completed his mission in the striking realm.

Thus far, a pair of world-class Thai strikers have made the transition to MMA with plenty of success. Stamp Fairtex picked up the atomweight MMA world title to become the promotion's first three-sport world champion last year.

Meanwhile, multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke became the first Thai MMA world champion when he scooped the strawweight gold in May 2015.

Superbon hopes to follow suit, but it's not a goal that is high on his priority list. The Bangkok-based star told ONE Championship:

"For me, MMA would be a good challenge. But only after I take the two belts [Muay Thai and kickboxing]. I'll definitely try for fun. To enjoy my life."

Superbon runs it back with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

For now, Superbon moves one step closer to another shot at ONE gold in his preferred art when he steps inside the ring of the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5. That evening, the Thai striker runs it back with No.2-ranked Marat Grigorian with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title up for grabs.

After losing his crown to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate has turned all his attention to reclaim what he once possessed.

Though there have been no signs of a rematch against 'Chinga,' a victory for the local favorite inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week would all but guarantee him an opportunity to right his mistakes from the first loss he suffered under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App or watch.onefc.com. The entire card will broadcast live in Asia primetime next Friday, April 5.

