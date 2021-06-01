"I'll fight this imposter" – Conor McGregor playfully fires shots at Al Foran, an impressionist famed for his Notorious character

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has offered to fight impressionist Al Foran in a charity boxing match.

The comedian shot to fame for his humorous impressions of the former two-division UFC champion. But Foran will look to take his impersonation of Conor McGregor to the next level as he is set to participate in an exhibition boxing match.

Irish funnyman Stevo Timothy, the organizer of the aforementioned charity boxing event, announced on Twitter that Foran would participate in the fundraiser as one of the fighters on the card. At that point, Conor McGregor chimed in:

"I’ll fight this imposter in the co-main! Terrible impression’s of me he is doing years," Conor McGregor wrote as he retweeted Timothy's announcement.

Hours later, Foran playfully responded to McGregor's challenge. He posted a video on Twitter, saying he looks forward to facing the UFC fighter in the ring. And, of course, he said it all while channeling his inner Conor McGregor.

"And this impostor gladly accepts your challenge, Conor McGregor. I look forward to it. I have been studying you for years," Foran said.

Challenge accepted @TheNotoriousMMA.



Despite McGregor's reputation as a troublemaker and bonafide smack talker on social media, it's safe to assume that his latest callout for Foran has been made in jest. The Irish fighter has been an avid supporter of Timothy's boxing event.

In May, Conor McGregor donated €10,000 ($12,226) to the cause, helping out the Irish Wheelchair Association. The main event will see a wheelchair boxing match between Timothy and retired amateur boxer Paddy Barnes.

Conor McGregor's next fight

The Irish megastar will return to the octagon on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264. He will take on his archnemesis Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout to settle the score of their rivalry.

Conor McGregor suffered his first-ever TKO loss courtesy of Poirier earlier this year at UFC 257. The Irishman went down in round two as 'The Diamond' teed off on him.

During their first encounter at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor famously made quick work of Poirier, knocking him out in the first round.

